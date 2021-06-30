Stonebwoy to be part of new Grammy Academy member class

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian music sensation, Stonebwoy, has been announced as part of the over 2,710 established music professionals from wide-ranging backgrounds, genres and disciplines who have been invited to the GRAMMYs Recording Academy Class of 2021, giving him an opportunity to celebrate, represent, and give back to the music and its creators.



“This invitation is a reflection of the Recording Academy’s commitment to excellence and further growing its robust membership body. The invitations also reaffirm the Recording Academy’s recognition of the important contributions of music people to influence progressive changes within the music industry,” a statement by GRAMMYs said.



The 2021 class of invitees is 48% female, 32% Black or African American+, 13% Hispanic or Latino/a/x+, and 4% Asian or Pacific Islander+. The Academy’s existing membership represents 26% female and 27% from traditionally underrepresented groups.



Since setting the goal of adding 2,500 women voting members by 2025, 831 women have joined the Recording Academy’s voting membership, putting the organization 33% closer to reaching that milestone.



To celebrate the new class of invitees, the Recording Academy is activating across its social channels, giving the music industry and music fans a look into what it means to be a member of the Recording Academy.