Saturday, 24 October 2020

Stonebwoy takes ‘Big Boss’ roadshow to Ho

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Big Boss Energy Drink have taken the ‘Big Boss Roadshow’ to the Volta regional capital of Ho.



The show is part of a nationwide roadshow launched by Big Boss Energy Drink and the international award-winning dancehall/reggae artiste with the intention to reintroduce a rebranded version of the energy drink [Big Boss Energy Drink], which has the artiste’s image on the label.



The show which started in Ashiaman was recently held in the Ashanti region, where other showbiz stars including Lilwin and Yaw Dabo joined on the streets to distribute the drink and cash items to Kumasi folks who thronged the streets.



The idea is to create a stronger bond between Stonebwoy, his values of hard work, tenacity, determination and the products.



Speaking ahead of the show in Ho on Thursday 22nd October 2020 Stonebwoy urged the public to prioritize the Big Boss Energy Drink over every other drink while indicating that the drink contains the right ingredients in the right proportions that are not harmful to humans.



He further urged the public to be moderate in consuming the drink but cautioned lactating mothers, pregnant women, and most especially, persons under 18-years to stay away from the drink including those that are sensitive to caffeine.



On the roadshow, the artist reminded the public to be critical of the Covid-19 protocols in order to remain healthy.

