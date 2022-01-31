You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 31Article 1457413

Source: zionfelix.net

Stonebwoy storms the house of Gifty Anti to surprise her as she celebrates her birthday

The boss of the Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy pulled a big surprise on Gifty Anti during her birthday party.

Stonebwoy stormed her house unannounced to wish her a happy birthday and joined the family to have fun and make merry as the celebrated broadcaster thanked God for adding another year to her life.

Sharing the photos of the beautiful moment online, Gifty Anti thanked Stonebwoy for that memorable surprise and added that it is a moment she will cherish for a very long time.

