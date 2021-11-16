Stonebwoy shakes up Indigo at the O2 in the UK

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Stonebwoy’s recent live performance in the UK was a much-anticipated experience for his growing throng of European fans.



The multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste charged up the ambience in a fully packed London’s Indigo at the O2 venue as a guest performer at “The Stars of The South” concert by the Portuguese music group, Calema on November 13.



He performed hits ‘Nominate (feat. Keri Hilson),’ ‘Everlasting,’ and ‘Activate,’ the latter being one of his most current and finest to date.



Stonebwoy is still in the United Kingdom as he prepares to stage his much-anticipated concert in celebration of his fourth studio album “Anloga Junction”.



Dubbed “AJ UK Tour”, the event will take the BET award-winning artiste to theaters and venues across 3 cities in the U.K. He will be in London (O2 Academy Islington) on November 21, Birmingham (Academy 3) on November 25, and Manchester (O2 Institute 3) on November 26th. It will also feature Amaria BB, DJ Justice, GhB2B, DJ Neptune, DJ Special, DJ Fiifi and more.