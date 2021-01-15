Entertainment of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Stonebwoy schools Ghanaian artists on how to make hits songs

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has given his colleagues a keynote on how to make hit songs.



Over the past years, Stonebwoy can be credited with hit songs like ‘Enkulenu’, Dirty Enemies, Kpoo Keke, Putuu, Nominate, and Activate.



With this record, Stone has shared his secret to achieving these hits with his colleagues.



According to Stonebwoy, making hit songs is not a problem at all, however, it appears his colleagues don’t have a strategy to make their potential hit songs major hits at the end of the day.



He wrote; “Herrrrrrrrrr… THE HIT SONG NO BE THE PROBLEM O THE PROBLEM BE THE STRATEGY TO MAKE HIT SONG HIT“



