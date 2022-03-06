Stonebwoy's wife throws surprise birthday party for him in London

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy turns 34



Dr. Mrs Setakla takes Stonebwoy shopping in London



Dr Louisa and Stonebwoy in London for his birthday celebration



Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa Setakla, on her husband's birthday, threw him a surprise party in London.



The dancehall artiste who donned a sea blue jumpsuit was captured utterly surprised when he entered a room filled with friends and family for his birthday.



He asked, “what is this?”, as he was absolutely caught off guard with a facial expression that confirmed he was happy and shocked at the same time.



He couldn’t hold his excitement when he received presents like a customised chain, a full menu customised to his taste and many more for his 34th birthday.



The 34th birthday wouldn’t have been complete without the people. Apart from Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa, his hype man, Bright Danquah better known as Ogee the MC, Lawyer turned socialite, Sandra Ankobiah among others, made it to the icon’s big day.



Before Dr. Louisa Satekla surprised the ‘Activate’ crooner, the two lovers were seen laughing and clasping onto each other in a footwear shop in the United Kingdom.



This was shared in a viral video post on Instagram by the artiste, his wife, and a number of bloggers.



Dr Louisa Setakla suggested her husband picked any sneaker of his choice as part of activities preceding his 34th birthday which he gleefully did without hesitation.



