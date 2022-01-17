Stonebwoy’s wife in shock as their daughter calls her dad ‘cute guy’

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Stonebwoy‘s wife was lost for words when she heard their daughter, Jidula calls her father a cute guy in a fresh video she has shared on her Instagram page.



In the video, Jidula was seen holding one of the cans of her father’s Boss Energy drink while laying on the laps of her mother, Dr. Louisa.



The next thing she was heard saying while she turned the nicely branded can to admire it was ‘look at this cute guy’.



Well, it appears Dr. Louisa did not expect to hear her daughter call her daddy a cute guy anytime soon so she was shocked and called Stonebwoy to come and listen to his daughter call him ‘a cute guy’.



