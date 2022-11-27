Stonebwoy’s fan sacked from stage after breaching security to hug him

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was all fun, music, and electric performances from some Ghanaian artistes who stormed Mr. Drew’s Seleey concert on Saturday night at Malam here in Accra.



Patrons of the concert were charged with excitement as they enjoyed themselves with the various performance on the night.



A die-hard Stonebwoy fan couldn’t have enough of his icon as he was performing his back-to-back hit songs. He breached security protocol to hug him on stage but unfortunately for him, he was sacked right on the stage and had his dream cut short.



This notwithstanding, Stonebwoy continued to thrill the audience with what he does best whenever he mounts the stage.