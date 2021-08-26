Stonebwoy's disclosure of receiving GH¢2,000 royalties shocks Papa Owusu Ankomah

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Stonebwoy said he has not received more than GH¢2,000 from GHAMRO ever since he started doing music



• He said GHAMRO’s royalty collection system has been unfair to musicians in Ghana



• Ghana’s UK High Commissioner was shocked to hear Stonebwoy’s plight



Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah could not hold back his astonishment after Stonebwoy revealed the amount he has received so far as music royalties since he started doing music in the country.



According to the BHIM Nation boss, the only amount he has received so far from GHAMRO is GH¢2,000, adding that the system has not been fair to musicians in the country.



The dancehall artiste who met with Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK said most Ghanaian musicians have thrown their hands in despair as the music rights organization seems unperturbed despite several complaints.



“The amount I’ve ever gotten as music royalty in Ghana is GH¢2,000. I’m being honest and I swear on the grave of my late mother. They don’t pay us and I’m stating this on camera. The conversation is big in Ghana and everybody knows. The cheque I’ve ever received from GHAMRO is GH¢2,000. It’s not by force to go on a tour and perform, that’s not obligatory. But as musicians we don’t make money from our intellectual property,” Stonebwoy said in a video that has gone viral on social media.



Papa Owusu Ankomah who seemed ‘shocked to the bone’ said, “What? But what at all is this? This is serious! Your music is played every minute on air so why is this happening.”



Watch the video below:



