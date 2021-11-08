Stonebwoy’s ‘Greedy Men’ galamsey song is useless – A-Plus

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Stonebwoy releases a song to help curb galamsey



• A-Plus says a love song would have been beneficial



• A-Plus blames politicians for the rise in galamsey





Popular social commentator Kwame A-Plus is of the view that Stonebwoy has embarked on a needless fight against illegal mining (galamsey) with his ‘Greedy Men’ song.



He has opined that producing a love song would have been more beneficial than an anti-galamsey song in this era.



A few days ago, Stonebwoy in a new song titled ‘Greedy Men’, highlighted the effects of ‘galamsey’ on the environment.



In the song, Stonebwoy blames the surge in the menace on individuals who despite the numerous warnings by the government, go ahead to mine on land and in forest reserves.



But A-Plus after analysing the song has established that politicians are the ones actively involved in galamsey and not the ordinary Ghanaian.



He added that Stonebwoy has targeted the wrong people (youth) with the ‘Greedy Men’ song.



“Politicians are the ones embarking on galamsey and not the ordinary Ghanaian. But this galamsey song won’t change anything. Citifm for instance spent about six months to fight this menace yet how did it end. The listeners are not the ones in charge of galamsey. They can’t do anything about it. Those who are supposed to enforce the law are the one’s doing it. Even Otumfuo said it,” A-Plus stated on United Showbiz.



“I recently met him at Spintex, if he had told me he was going to do a song on galamsey, I would have stopped him. I would have told him to record a love song instead. Yes, I admit he is working for God and country but this won’t change anything”, he added.



Watch the video below.







