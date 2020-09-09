Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Stonebwoy receives certificate of recognition from Organisers of Grammy Awards

Renowed Ghanaian Dancehall/Reggae Artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy has received a certificate of recognition from the organisers of Grammy Awards.



The certificate was presented after Stonebwoy featured on Morgan Heritage’s album which gained nomination in 2017.



The album is titled, “Avrakadabra”.



“Avrakadabra” is up for ‘Best Reggae Album’ in the 2018 Grammy Awards, alongside ‘Chronology’ by Chronixx, ‘Lost In Paradise’ by Common Kings, ‘Wash House Ting’ by J Boog, and ‘Stony Hill’ by Damian Marley.



The ‘Reggae Night (Global Remix) song, was released on May 19, 2017, and also features Bunji Garlin, Timaya, Stylo G, Rock, DreZion & Jaheim.



Stonebwoy, for his contribution on top Jamaican band Morgan Heritage’s ‘Avrakedabra’ album, became the second Ghanaian artiste after Rocky Dawuni to be named for Grammy glory.



The BHIM Nation president shared photos and video on social media to announce receipt of the prestigious certificate from Grammy.









