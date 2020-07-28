Stonebwoy reacts to Shatta Wale jamming to his Putuu song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GH Page

Peace still prevails between the Shatta Movement camp and the Bhim Nation camp as Shatta Wale keeps jamming to the hit ‘Putuu’ song of Stonebwoy.



Undoubtedly, Stonebwoy has taken over the streaming category on the internet as his ‘Putuu’ freestyle is making waves massively all around the globe.



Not long ago, Shatta Wale shared a video where he was seen jamming to Stonebwoy’s newest jam, ‘Putuu’ in his new SM office.



The video went viral in a few hours, and Stonebwoy has reacted to the love shown to him by his brother.



The two have become close since they made peace amid their beef two years ago and have been spotted a few times showing love to each other.



Stonebwoy responding to the video of Shatta Wale jamming to his ‘Putuu’ song, went all out acknowledging the love shown to him by Shatta Wale in enthusiasm and love.



See screenshot of Stonebwoy’s reaction below:









Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.