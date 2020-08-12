Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Stonebwoy out of 'Black Love' concert after slapping Sarkodie's manager Angel

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been kicked out of 'Black Love' virtual concert after he allegedly slapped Sarkordie's manager Angel.



The incident occurred at the final rehearsal and pre-recording stage of the session.



Stonebwoy is reported to have arrived at the venue where the concert was being recorded and sat in his car while waiting for his turn to perform.



Whiles waiting, Shatta Wale arrived and performed while he was still waiting for his turn and this infuriated the 'Putuu' hitmaker.



He then got off his car as he felt disrespected and undermined and went to confront Sarkodie's manager Angel as to why that happened.



A scuffle ensued between the pair with Stonebwoy slapping Angel Town in the face before the Ashaiman based musician furiously left the scene without recording his session meaning he is off the concert.



Per videos posted on the victim's Instagram story, he sustained some bruises and was later treated at the Salem Eye Clinic.



The virtual event is scheduled to take place on August 16 and will be supported by several allies of Sarkodie's s in the industry.

