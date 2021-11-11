Stonebwoy opens up on fake publicity stunts, misconducts among colleagues

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Stonebwoy has advised celebrities shouldn’t be spared after committing crimes



• He added none of his colleagues is above the law



• Stonebwoy bemoans fake stunts by celebrities





Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has established that celebrities, just like every human being, must be held accountable for their mistakes.



Stonebwoy said it is prudent for his colleagues to note that they will be held accountable for every public misconduct, particularly publicity stunts.



Touching on the fact that some Ghanaian celebrities tout themselves untouchable, particularly after indulging in all sorts of public misconducts, Stonebwoy in an interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar said;



“On a general note, whatever we do or don’t do, we have to pay for it. You can put up a stunt if you like, but we have to be held responsible for our mistakes. We are going to be held responsible for the stunts we put on, especially publicly. But why do people think they can’t be held responsible as public figures? Celebrities should be held responsible for the stunts they put on. Legal or illegal.



“We all fall under the law, and there’s something called permission. If I’m going to put up a stunt somewhere because I respect the law, I’ll put out permission,” he added.



Watch the video below:



