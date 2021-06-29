Stonebwoy named Recording Academy 2021 class member

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian Reggae\Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has been named among the Recording Academy members of the class of 2021 for the Grammy Awards



The '1Gad' announced this great feat on social media today, Tuesday, 29 June 2021.



Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, wrote: “As part of the new @recordingacademy member class, I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate, represent, and give back to the music and its creators. #WeAreMusic .”



The Recording Academy offers three types of membership. Voting Membership for recording creators, Professional Membership for music businesspeople and GRAMMY U membership for the next generation aspiring to a career in the music industry.



The [voting Members] determine GRAMMY winners each year.



