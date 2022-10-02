Stonebwoy meets GRAMMY Awards CEO

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: Burniton Music

Following his thrilling performance at the GUBA Awards 2022 in Rwanda, distinguished composer, and musician, Stonebwoy, met with GRAMMY Awards CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to elevate the conversation about Ghanaian music.



The Ghanaian musician was billed as the headline act for this year's GUBA Excellence Awards on September 29, which saw Mr. Mason, Rwandan state officials, dignitaries and stakeholders in attendance. While delivering his electrifying performance, the audience quickly matched his energy, particularly the CEO of the GRAMMY Awards, who was seen enjoying Stonebwoy’s performance throughout his set.



Stonebwoy and Harvey Mason Jr., during the brief meeting, which was meant to secure support for the Ghanaian music industry, had a productive conversation about how to strategize to get Ghanaian musicians to the Grammys. Photos from the meeting was shared on shared across Stonebwoy's social media channels on Friday (September 30).



In June 2021, Stonebwoy was welcomed as a member of the GRAMMYS 2021 New Member Class after receiving an invitation from the Recording Academy. The membership presented him an opportunity to celebrate, represent, and give back to music and its creators. Prior to that, he was awarded GRAMMY certificate in September 2020, in recognition of his participation as a featured artiste on GRAMMY nominated album “AVRAKEDABRA” by Morgan Heritage.



Stonebwoy is currently promoting his latest single "GIDIGBA" - a song he describes as self-affirmative. The Phantom-produced record, exudes a steady groove and confidence, discusses hypocrisy among men and the importance of remaining resolute in the face of adversity. Stream here "Gidigba" (Firm & Strong) here: https://stoneb.lnk.tt/GIDIGBA



