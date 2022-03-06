Stonebwoy makes history with Davido at O2 Arena

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Stonebwoys turns 34



Davido wishes Stonebwoy a happy birthday at his O2 Arena concert



Dr Setakla throws her husband a surprise birthday party



Stonebwoy on his birthday joined Davido at the O2 Arena for the Nigerian maestro’s concert which had over 20,000 people in attendance.



The massive performance delivered by the Ghanaian artiste will be one of the performances to go down in history because Davido used the grande platform to wish the dancehall act a happy birthday after his performance.



Stonebwoy shared a summary of his O2 Arena appearance on Instagram. He was donned in an all-white two-piece attire and a white sneaker to match during his musical delivery.



Ahead of the O2 Arena concert, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Setakla, on her husband's birthday, threw him a surprise party in London and took him shopping.



The dancehall artiste who donned a sea blue jumpsuit was captured utterly surprised when he entered a room filled with friends and family for his birthday.



He asked, “what is this?”, as he was absolutely caught off guard with a facial expression that confirmed he was happy and shocked at the same time.



The couple were seen laughing and clasping at each other in a footwear shop in the United Kingdom.



