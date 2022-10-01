Stonebwoy makes Ghana proud at GUBA Awards 2022

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 October 2022

It was a proud moment for Ghana as one of its very own, Livingstone Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy mounted the stage at the 2022 GUBA awards to perform some renditions of his songs.



Back to Back, the dancehall artiste took the crowd through a beautiful medley much to the joy of the audience, beginning with his hit song ‘Le Gba Gbe’ before going on to perform others including; ‘Activate’, ‘Sobolo’, and ‘Go higher’ among others.



To crown this, Stonebwoy had a simple message of peace, love and unity among Africans.



“Bigups to my brothers and sisters across Africa. We are all one people, from the entrepreneurs, to the guy who cleans the gutters, we are all one people. I came from zero to hero and I know that in this presence is great and powerful people. Let’s continue to preach the African story of one love, one life, one peace,” he said.



Stonebwoy was introduced as a revolutionary artiste known for his reggae, dancehall, afrobeat, and highlife tunes. He was also recognized for owning 4 studio albums and dozens of awards and nominations including Grammy nominations and the BET Award.

The 2022 GUBA Awards came off on September 29 at Kigali in Rwanda.



This year’s GBA Awards was themed, “‘Ndabaga – Drumbeat of Dreamers and Legends’ sought to celebrate a historical hero within the Rwandan and African communities.



Designed to highlight the most inspirational and trailblazing individuals within Africa and its diaspora community, the GUBA Awards continue to gain endorsements from high-profile figures such as H.E Nana Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou (President of the ECOWAS Commission) and more.



Watch Stonebwoy's performance from the 51st Minute:







