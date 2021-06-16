Stonebwoy lists his favourite Ghanaian musicians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known in showbiz circles as Stonebwoy has shared the list of Ghanaian musicians he listens to on the regular.



The musician rarely listens to songs of others as he is always busy working on one project or the other, but leaves it to his younger brother to make the right song selections for him to enjoy.



“I always trust my brother to give me some level of craziness when I want to listen to other songs. His responsibility is to play them and I do the listening,” he told Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine on the YLeaderboard Series.



Stonebwoy disclosed that he is sometimes surprised at the quality music composed by some of the local artistes he listens to, “and surprisingly I find myself asking my brother who these artistes are.”



The ‘My Name’ hit-maker applauded all musicians for the great work being done to raise high the flag of Ghana. “It is difficult for me to name any artistes but I have a big respect for every junior and ranking artiste in Ghana. My big respect to all musicians in the country,” he repeated.



He however shared that his current favourite Ghanaian songs are his ‘Putuu’ remix which features Ivorian singer, Rémy Adan and popular banger from Okese 1, ‘Na Today’.