Stonebwoy lists five areas that can improve MUSIGA

Stonebwoy not happy with MUSIGA



Stonebwoy says unity can help build MUSIGA



Stonebwoy suggests a private entity takes over MUSIGA



Stonebwoy has openly expressed his discontent with the leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), via his official Twitter handle.



He also listed some five areas he believes the union can adopt to progress.



“5 areas to improve MUSIGA, unity, welfare, accountability, capacity building and teamwork,” he shared on February 21, 2022.



In other statements made alongside the areas he shared for MUSIGA's improvement, Stonebwoy suggested to the music body to let a private entity take over its management.



“Musicians Association of Ghana…I think a private entity should take over the affairs and let’s run it in collaboration with Govt,” he tweeted in addition to snapshots of comments by other music stakeholders,” he said.



