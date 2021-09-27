Stonebwoy has shown loyalty to me unlike Shatta Wale who dissed me – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021
Source: ghbase.com
Blakk Rasta has said that after impacting knowledge in both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, one has shown gratitude and the other has refused.
The media personality cum musician made the above-mentioned proclamation in chit-chat with Mona Gucci on Onua Onua TV.
Blakk Rasta said when Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were rising through the ranks, he called them both and thought them how to perform live on stage with a band.
However, after establishing themselves, Stonebwoy has severally credited and acknowledged him but Shatta Wale has not.
Blakk Rasta said that he has heard Stonebwoy on several platforms thanking him for what he did for him but Shatta Wale on the other hand is attacking him instead.
Blakk Rasta furthered that instead of thanking him, Shatta Wale released a song to diss him and even called him a liar which is nothing but unfortunate!