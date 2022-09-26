You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 26Article 1630724

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy hailed for performance at Global Citizen Festival

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stonebwoy Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has been hailed for the act he put together at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 24 2022 at Black Stars Square in Accra.

As the festival's opening act, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian international musical artiste, who was introduced energetically by Marvel's Black Panther star Danai Gurira, delivered a remarkable-benchmark performance.

The nearly 30-minute set saw the BET award-winner ride onto the stage on a horse; evoking a wide range of emotions from the energized audience as he performed songs from his discography.

1 GAD opened his set with his latest self-affirmative single "Gidigba" (meaning: Firm and Strong) and ramped up the energy with notable revolutionary and advocacy reggae songs, including "Run Go" (which gave a perfect representation and in-depth perspective of what the festival was about) and "Greedy Men", before concluding with his most recent releases. His entire set was curated to address sociatal issues affecting "global citizens."

This year's Global Citizen festival highlighted a full decade of impact working with global citizens as well as celebrated a decade of impact working with the world’s top musicians from the iconic Global Citizen stage, with stages in two iconic locations that united leaders, artists, activists, and Global Citizen to achieve an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women; taking climate action; breaking systemic barriers; and lifting up activists and advocates.

The event saw Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosala perform live from NYC's Central Park, while Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, Pheelz, Uncle Waffles, and TEMS performed live from Accra's Black Star Square.

Stonebwoy's performance, which follows his recently held successful Ashaiman To The World Festival earlier this month, received with positive reviews by a section of music enthusiasts and journalists from across the world and was acclaimed as "one of the best deliveries on the night," according to the organizers.

Below are some social media reactions that grabbed our attention:
























Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Nana Clark and Michael Darko are facing trial for the death of Georgina Botchwey

Nana Clark hit her with a club – New details of how suspects killed Mankessim murder victim

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Five changes Ghanaians would love to see in Ghana's game against Nicaragua

Businessleading business icon

Cedi notes

Wuru community rejects Ghana cedis

Africaleading africa news icon

ECOWAS Commission logo

ECOWAS sanctions Guinea, condemns Mali over Ivorian troops

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Politics of unhealthy competition: Ghana's only enemy of development