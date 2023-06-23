Stonebwoy diagnoses why the growth of Nigeria’s music industry is better than Ghana's

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Stonebwoy has been captured in a video where he explains why the Nigerian music industry is going ahead of Ghana’s.



The artiste was responding to a question he was asked during an interview he granted a few weeks ago to Joy News’ PM Express on how he feels about Nigerians making a massive improvement in their industry, which includes performing at Grammys and other big events.



In his response, Stonebwoy explained that Nigerians are doing so many things, which include investing, and that is what is contributing to their rapid growth in the industry as compared to how Ghana handles issues in its music industry.



He, therefore, advised that Ghanaian musicians who engage in one-way activities should rise to the top by emulating their Nigerian counterparts.



He also urged that musicians in Ghana get to know, understand, and apply the strategies being used by Nigerian artistes, which have seen a sharp rise in their industry.



“We feel the same sentiment, but let us assume for a second that Nigeria does not exist and it is only Ghana. Are we operating well enough to be that big? Now, the answer stems from the fact that they are doing so many things right, which is worth emulating so that we can also continue to be a part of and also chalk some of these great heights that we deserve,” he said.



He also raised concerns about why Ghana has not been able to move forward despite the good music produced by artistes in the country.



He traced it back to the time of Gyedu Blay, Amakye Dede, and Rex Omar, where all the efforts they put into Ghana’s music have rather led to a decline in its growth as compared to how the Nigerians have built on their past glories and are now always shooting for the top.



He, therefore, concluded that there was something wrong with Ghana’s music industry that needs to be fixed if they also want to be seen at the top.



“When I see a Godfather-like Gyedu Blay Ambolley at the age of 76 touring Europe today and playing all these amazing festivals, and I also put an eye to the hip-life era, which is not older than probably Gyedu Blay’s era, then I realized that there’s something really wrong in how we grew down and didn’t grow up.



“Whereas before the Nigerians, when you shoot back to into their eras of the Fela etc, comparing to what is happening now, you realize that they incline; they didn’t decline,” he lamented.



Stonebwoy’s take on this topic has seen some netizens applaud him for sharing such an input.



The following is how some netizens reacted to Stonebwoy’s interview:



“This is deep and it’s a wake up call to all our industry players and the ministry of Tourism… We’ve got so much to do and the memory of slave trade & pan Africanism gives us the advantage! Let’s wake up!!!.”



“This guy erh hmmm. He’s (sic) inspiring always and he’s actually building a great foundation for the next generation”.



Check out the video below:





This is why I love stonebwoy!!! He is the smartest Ghanaian artist in my opinion and this answer applies perfectly to the Cameroonian music industry as well! I no dey 80/20 abeg???? pic.twitter.com/RQ4iKEDHLY — Becky???????? (@your_favoriti) June 21, 2023

