Stonebwoy delivers energetic performance in Puerto Rico

Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has delivered an exceptional performance at the just ended ‘AFRONATION’ event in Puerto Rico.



The artiste shared his performance in a recent video via his Instagram page, where he was spotted performing his feature with Keri Hilson, ‘Nominate,’ to a charged-up crowd who sang along during his performance.



In a caption, the ‘Nominate’ crooner said “Far from home but still representing! ???????? @afronation.us Until Next Time. Puerto Rico ???????? was Lit.”



This will be the second time this year the dancehall artiste has been spotted outside of Ghana on an international stage.



On March 5, 2022, Stonebwoy joined Davido at the O2 Arena for the Nigerian maestro’s concert which had over 20,000 people in attendance.



The massive performance delivered by the Ghanaian artiste was considered one of the most memorable performances to go down in history because Davido used the grande platform to wish the dancehall act a happy birthday after his performance.



Stonebwoy shared a summary of his O2 Arena appearance on Instagram where he was wearing an all-white two-piece attire and a white sneaker to match.



On March 6, 2022, which was Ghana’s Independence Day, Stonebwoy also mounted the O2 Indigo Arena along with KiDi and Kuami Eugene for their first-ever show outside Ghana but in the UK.



Watch the video below:



