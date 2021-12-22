Stonebwoy chides government over E-levy, toll saga

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy bemoans bad policies proposed by govt



Stonebwoy claims govt ‘robs Peter to pay Paul’



Stonebwoy organizes BHIM concert



Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etsey Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has drawn a personal analysis with regards to the introduction of the E-levy.



He likened government’s introduction of the E-levy to a “Robbing Peter to pay Paul” situation.



The E-levy bill which has currently been placed before parliament has since attracted a series of backlash and condemnation from Ghanaians.



Critics have grumbled about how the additional taxes will affect the already poor standard of living of Ghanaians.





One can recall that some Members of Parliament on Monday, December 21, 2021, traded blows following a disagreement during voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



But sharing his two cents on the situation, Stonebwoy during his performance at the 2021 BHIM concert said;



“I see them fighting the other day in parliament over what is good for us and what is not good for us. They said the E-level, but no toll. In my own ghetto mind, I see them take away the toll and now they increase E-levy. They are robbing Peter to pay Paul.”





“I will sing about these things and I don’t need to be paid. Music gives me the authority to speak about the right things,” he added.





Watch the video below:



