Stonebwoy charges Ministry of Health to post jobless nurses after disturbing video

Ghanaian nurse reveals the plight of her unposted colleagues



A video of an unemployed Ghanaian nurse breaking down into tears out of frustration as a result of not being posted has highlighted the plight of 'jobless' health workers in the country.



Singer Stonebwoy, just like many Ghanaians, has urged the government to post affected nurses, who have been left unemployed after several months of collecting their nursing training.



"The people in positions to deliver their duties as appointed have turned a blind eye. Once you add your voice they'll politicize it! Build better housing facilities for them and post them to the length and breadth of Ghana to serve," read the singer's message to the Ministry of Health and the ruling government.



In the viral video that caught the eyes of Stonebwoy, an unemployed nurse in an interview with United Television went on her knees begging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have mercy on her colleagues who have been left jobless.



"I call on the Minister of Finance and Health to join heads and ensure that we are posted. We have become a burden due to unemployment. We are tired of begging for money, nowadays, they don't even pick up our calls.



"We beg the government, we took loans to sponsor our nursing training. Some of us have children to cater for. I beg the president (kneels to beg).



"We are tired of depending on friends and family. Some private hospitals continue to reject our application. We are tired of staying home due to failure to post us," she cried.



