Stonebwoy as future MP for Ashaiman: Vim Lady defends her projection

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Pokuaa says Stonebwoy will be an MP in future



Stonebwoy is a serial ambassador of Ashaiman



Ashaiman seat currently help by opposition MP



Afia Pokua, alias Vim Lady, has projected that dancehall musician Stonebwoy will be a future Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



The journalist posted a photo of formally-dressed Stonebwoy coming out of a car with the caption, “Future MP for Ashaiman! BHIM” before tagging the musician.



Two of her followers questioned the basis for her choice but Vim Lady mounted a defence for why the musician merited the position.



"Respect yourself. When we were born in Ashaiman, where were you? Those who become MP in Ashaiman, what have they done?" Afia responded to a tweep by the name of Ayigbe Montana who asked her "Are Ashaiman people a joke to you ??"



When tweep, Maame Ama, also asked, "What has he done to deserve that?" Vim Lady responded: "Eiiiii sister, how many people have built the economy of Ashiaman like him.



"Do you know how much money is pumped into the Ashaiman economy with his Ashaiman to the World concert?" she quizzed.



Stonebwoy is a darling in Ashaiman where he usually touches base with the residents. He has also on countless occasions spoken highly of the area and claimed to represent it - at least through his trade.



As for doing so politically, time will tell.



The Ashaiman seat is currently held by opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, lawmaker, Ernest Henry Norgbey.





