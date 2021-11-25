Stonebwoy and I unfollowed each other to see the reactions of Ghanaians - Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Bhim Nation loyalist, Ayisha Modi, better known as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' has disclosed that together with dancehall musician, Stonebwoy they sat and planned to unfollow each other on Instagram just to see the reaction of the public.



She has noted that those who wanted to see their downfall can now bow their heads in shame.



"If you care to know we decided to unfollow each other so that we see reactions from those who will be happy if that happens. Shame on you all and keep on finding problems for people when you have the bigger ones internally. You guys should put some respect on the Stonebwoyb and his brand as well. Enough is Enough! Most Ghanaians are so evil abaaa," she wrote in a post on November 25.



News of the two unfollowing each other on the photo and video platform sparked controversies among the public with fans wondering if their relationship had hit the ground.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Ayisha cried the evil intentions of Ghanaians who only want to pitch her against Stonebwoy despite her dedicated time and effort in supporting his musical career.



She wrote: "Why are Ghanaians like this?? Must you guys always read different meanings to my post here. Don’t I have my private life?? Don’t I have friends who can wrong me?? Please you bloggers should put a stop to what you’ve been doing. There is no problem between Me and my brother Stonebwoy. Even if we have issues it will never be on social media. Why is it that anytime I post something then you think it’s for Stonebwoy sameway when he post something you think he is taking about me. Am I the only person in his life ?? He is touring UK with his Album you guys should channel that energy to promote him and stop feeding on negative news to tarnish reputable brands. How many of you even posted after his show at 02 but you guys spend time on unnecessary things just to create problems."











