Stokley features Kidi on ‘Woman’ to celebrate the beauty and essence of black women

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

American multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Stokley has dropped the much-anticipated video of ‘Woman’ off his yet-to-be-released album ‘Sankofa’ which featured Kidi.



The song was written and produced (respectively) by Shakespear! (Justin Beiber), S.Dot (MJB, Lauryn Hill, Diddy), and Stokley.



According to Stokley, “WOMAN” is a love letter to the gender he affectionately refers to as the “greatest producers of life who help shape the world.”



In a line from the song, he appreciates eulogizes women “I’m a king but I still need my rib/ Need a queen that can keep me grounded/ Don’t need no mirror, mirror on the wall to know there’s no world without a woman”



The accompanying visual, directed by REX, sets the scene with vibrant colours against the beautiful Ghana landscape. Stokley taps into the deep-rooted love and appreciation for the beauty, tenderness, warmth, perseverance, dedication, and dedication strength that all black women exude.



The video, which was first premiered on BETHer and BET Soul stares at pretty Ghanaian models and breathtaking scenes from the Western region to the Central region of Ghana. Click here to stream ‘Woman'.