'Stir It Up' remix: 'Big win', 'honourable' for Ghana – Sonnie Badu congratulates Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 February 2023
Source: classfmonline.com
Ghanaian star Gospel singer and pastor Sonnie Badu has praised Sarkodie's collaboration with Bob Marley as "a big win for Ghana."
Mr Badu said this in a tweet, today, Saturday, February 4, 2023.
"This is a big win for Ghana. In as much as a lot of people feel it should have been them and so they want to bring negativity, this is honourable for Ghana," the Rock Hill Church leader wrote.
Tagging Sarkodie's Twitter handle, he hailed him by his nickname: "Obidi," and asked that: "Next time, please tell them [the Marley family] I want to do [feature on] 'No Woman No Cry'."
"Without ntampi [weed]," Pastor Badu joked.
He attached an image of the late Reggae legend Bob Marley and Ghana's rap superstar Sarkodie to his tweet.
On Wednesday, January 18, Bob Marley's Instagram (IG) account announced "a special new version of 'Stir It Up'" with Africa's undisputed rap heavyweight Sarkodie, alias Obidiponbidi.
Apart from the praise that attended the release of the song and its music video, Sarkodie has also come under much criticism.
This is a big win for Ghana , in as much as a lot of people feel it should have been them and so they want to bring negativity, this is honorable for Ghana .. @sarkodie Obibi next time pls tell them I want to do No woman no cry ???? .. without ntampi.. pic.twitter.com/IJJBCmlULz— Dr.Sonnie Badu PhD (@SonnieBaduuk) February 4, 2023