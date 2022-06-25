'Still undisputed' - Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Individuals on social media have resorted to comparative analysis among Ghanaian celebrities after a video of Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion went viral.



Some female celebrities in particular, who usually flaunt and brag about their riches are not finding it easy online as according to netizens, they have been silenced by Jackie Appiah’s wealth.



They have likened Jackie Appiah’s calm composure about her wealth to a popular African proverb that states, ‘Good beads do not make noise’.



To them, they are impressed with the way the actress has stayed humble and kept her plush properties away from the public, an act, some ‘loud’ celebrities cannot practice.



It was in this light that certain names like, Tracy Boakye, Diamond Appiah and the likes popped up as ‘noise making’ celebrities who usually display their ‘average looking’ properties on social media.



The others have chosen to remain silent, but Diamond Appiah has responded to critics after being tagged severally under Jackie Appiah’s post.



Diamond, who is displeased with the comparisons, claims she is second to none when it comes to wealthy and successful female celebrities in the country.



“I heard they are pained, I was the first female to own a mansion with a customize pool and everyone copied. Whether they like it or not, I set that trend, and it became a lifestyle. #OBIABOSS.



"When you see someone’s mansion don’t tag me oo. Tag yourself, your mother, father and siblings and ask them where theirs is. Women are taking over, so use your time to gossip and tag those who are already living your dream. Later you will blame an old woman for bewitching your life. This multi-landlady you see here is their teacher. She dey do am then dey all follow. They better come for lessons on how to win silence. Off to cantonments to collect rent," she wrote on her Instastories.



