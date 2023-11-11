Sticking with NPP, NDC even when they’re underperforming is stupidity – Keche fumes

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A member of the popular Keche music duo, Andrew, has asked netizens to stop following political parties blindly.



He has described supporters who usually stick with political parties despite their poor leadership as stupid.



“I’m not the type who sticks with a political party even when things are not going well for us in the country and if I do that then I’m stupid.”





Talking to Amansan Krakye in an interview on Property FM, Keche Andrew said he doesn’t vote based on party lines or because he was born into it.



“I don’t care whatever they say if people tag me as an NDC member because my wife is now a parliamentary candidate. My late father was an NDC member who held several roles in the party and as I talk my mother is the Women’s Organizer at Sekondi NDC,” he said monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“But as for me I have voted for NPP before though my parents are rooted in NDC so I’m trying to let you understand I’m not part of those who follow a certain pattern of voting because they were born into it,” he added.