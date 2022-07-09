Stephanie Benson unrecognisable after surgery

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephanie takes a bite of food after surgery



Stephanie Benson smiles at her husband's jokes



Jonathan Benson updates Ghanaians on Stephanie’s health



Husband of Stephanie Benson, Jonathan Benson, in a video update, has given Ghanaians a sneak peek into the state of health of the mother of five after a surgical correction.



In a video that was shared on her official Instagram account by her husband, bubbly Stephanie was unrecognisable as she was unable to stand and needed her knees for support.



While in her private hospital room, Stephanie was assisted by her husband and a nurse who served her some food which her husband indicated in the caption to be her first meal since her surgery.



“Stephanie had a first little bite of solid food today after 9 days, at least with her usual sense of humour. We are all relieved, to see her smile and hoping for a full recovery. Thank you,” the caption read.



Although feeble, she tried her best to flash a smile while her husband made jokes to get her in a good mood during her trying times.



On June 30, 2022, Stephanie shared a post on her Instagram to inform her followers she had experienced a mishap in a previous surgery and had to undergo another to correct it.



Days after Stephanie’s post, her husband, Jon, took over her social media to update her followers in a post that mentioned her surgery had gone well.



“Hi, This is Jon. Typing a message for Stephanie. ‘Sorry I haven’t been online. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately, doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in the hospital. Sending you Soo much love,’” the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



The 51-year-old musician is one of the showbiz personalities with a huge following due to how she unreservedly flaunts her family on social media. On countless occasions, she has shared snippets of what goes on in the lives of every member of her nuclear family.





ADA/BB