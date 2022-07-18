Stephanie Benson shares how her family opposed her marriage to her husband

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My uncle rumbled on about how interracial marriages do not work, Stephanie Benson says



Stephanie tells what Jon told her uncle on the night of their wedding



Jon, Stephanie married with five children



Bubbly UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Stephanie Benson, has talked about the struggles she faced on the night of her wedding in front of her disapproving uncle and some family members.



According to the mother of five and wife to Jonathan Benson, she had a controlling uncle who wanted to use the little opportunity he had on her wedding night for her marriage to fail.



Explaining the fear she was gripped with and other uncertain emotions in her heart, she was thankful to her husband, Jon, who told her uncle he couldn't wait to take his wife home to make love to her.



She added that his presence with her encouraged her and without words, she read his eyes and it assured her to not worry because he was going to be there for her.



Read the full post she shared on July 18, 2022, on her official Instagram account below:



“We got to Brighton at about 11 pm on the 17th of June, 1989 after a huge struggle trying to get away from my Uncle.



“We had come home to say goodbye about 9 pm leaving the wedding after party which was still going on in a hotel nearby. My Uncle’s living room was filled with the older members of the family who had left the party earlier.



“For 2 excruciating hours, my Uncle rumbled on about how interracial marriages do not work. Looking back now, I think it was his last attempt to control me, and the man he soo desperately disapproved of. We were married now, this was my wedding night, what more did I have to do. My heart was racing, in fact, I had been sweating all day from the morning of my wedding to now.



“I looked up to see Jon staring at me. I saw the look in his eyes, The look that spoke beyond words… “I got you, you are mine now, Just leave it to me.”



“Jon stood up, all 6ft 3 inches, lean body that I couldn’t wait to explore, touch, kiss. Some of which might need a few Hail Marys and confession later, but right now, he was the man I fell in love with, confident, exciting, The first man, I know, who was not intimidated by my Uncles’ wealth or bold threatening statements.



“I will never forget the words that escaped Jon’s lips soo easily. The words that came out of the only white man in the midst of 12 elderly educated but traditional African Men and their soft-spoken wives, who looked like it’s been decades since they suckled a man’s balls in their mouth.



“I’ll have to disagree, Jon said casually, “we will be taking our leave now because I simply can’t wait to make love to my wife.



“I felt my heart disappear out of my body. I prayed for the spirit of my Grandmother to help me disappear, temporarily. Although I was embarrassed, I was strangely elated and completely turned on….



“Who I am now is a product of where I’ve been. What I’ve learnt, and how hard I’ve fought. In the 2022 picture, you see a face that believes, nothing is impossible, no one is indestructible, and most of all True Love, Real Love is unstoppable.”





