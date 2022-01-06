You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 06Article 1438762

LifeStyle of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: ghpage.com

Stephanie Benson reveals how she sexually coerces her husband to take her shopping

Ghanaian Musician, Stephanie Benson

Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson has revealed the sexual antics she plays on her husband to get him to accept to go on shopping with her.

According to her, women who have very busy husbands could use the same sexually-suggestive methods to coerce them to accept to do whatever they want.

In a video she shared on social media, Stephanie Benson revealed that she had to sometimes caress her husband’s manhood, give him a blowjob, and sometimes sit on him in the cowgirl position.


She intimated that by so doing, she was able to get him to accept to take her out on a shopping spree even if he does not want to.

Stephanie Benson encouraged women to use the same method.

She wrote:

WEDNESDAY TIP

This is ‘HOW TO’ get your working Class Hubby to give you a Low Key Shopping Experience.

This is the Poor Man’s Version, Ladies. The little stuff.


I will get to the ‘HOW TO’ the High Stakes Shopping Experience next time.

Check Out Video Below:



