Stephanie Benson releases 'obscene' video days after surgery

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephanie returns to social media



Surgical error gets musician hospitalised



Jonathan Benson updates Ghanaians on wife’s health



Stephanie Benson released a video days after being discharged from the hospital for undergoing correction surgery.



In the video she released on Instagram on July 13, 2022, Stephanie was captured in the most obscene position wearing lingerie while disturbing her husband, Jonathan Benson.



The caption she shared with the video read, “This is a Wednesday special I prepared earlier. Just because I’m out of sight doesn’t mean my Wednesday campaign has stopped. Noooo…When God said, “Let there be light”, it was on a Wednesday. FACT!



“Unfortunately, LIGHT IS NOT FREE, everyone has to pay their Light Bill on this earth. It’s not easy to get and keep it perfect bright and fresh LIGHT. AKUA Wednesday light will shine strongly through the week and months and years, worth every penny.



“But ABENA, You have to crank Abena s light before it shines, even if you pay. YAAs Light bill is small but, she only uses it for self-gain. AFUA s house is big and wide so The light doesn’t work. And she doesn’t care.



“ADWOA s light broke from the day she was born. AMAs light is temperamental. Forget it. AKOSUA di3rr her Dry fluorescent light is permanently Green open 24/7. Anaa,” she said.



On June 30, 2022, Stephanie shared a post on her Instagram to inform her followers she had experienced a mishap in a previous surgery and had to undergo another to correct it.



Days after Stephanie’s post, her husband, Jon, took over her social media to update her followers in a post that mentioned her surgery had gone well.



“Hi, This is Jon. Typing a message for Stephanie. ‘Sorry I haven’t been online. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately, doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in the hospital. Sending you Soo much love,’” the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



The reason for her surgery is still not known, but the social media posts she has shared indicate the mother of five is recuperating.













ADA/BB