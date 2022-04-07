You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 07Article 1510055

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephanie Benson leaves presenter dumbfounded after planting kiss on his lips

Ghanaian-British songstress, Stephanie Benson, left a male TV show presenter fumbling after she told him on live TV “I was thinking to come over there and snug you kakra (alittle).”

In a video that was shared on Instagram by the mother of five, she noted that she couldn't help giving kisses after interviews.

She, furthermore said that the TV presenter, Dessy Fayden, had a cute baby face that was irresistible to not land a kiss on.

“I really simply cannot resist a kiss after an interview. I feel it cements the bond between 2 People getting to know each other, and also, he’s soo cute. Look at his handsome baby face,” she captioned.

Quite recently, Stephanie Benson claimed that some young men in their 20s have been sending her messages, asking her out on dates.

Although Stephanie hasn’t shied away from expressing herself sexually, the 51-year-old mother said she does not wish it to stop and that the moment that stops, she would feel she is old.

