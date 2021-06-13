Stephanie Benson and Goodies Music CEO join Ghana Music Awards UK Academy

Music of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: attractive mustapha

International Music Icon, Stephanie Benson and renowned Music producer, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo popularly known as Goodies have been added to the Academy of the Ghana Music Awards UK for the year 2021.



Prior to this, the awards scheme unveiled a nine-member team to assist the Board to select nominees and winners for the awards.



With the addition of Stephanie Benson and Goodies the Academy now constitutes an 11 member team.



It is however not clear if the scheme intends to add more personalities to the team with just a few days to the close of nominations.



The changes and addition of new members to the Academy are aimed at heightening the credibility of the Awards with high expectations of due diligence from the Board and Academy.