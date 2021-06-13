You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 13Article 1285228

Music of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: attractive mustapha

Stephanie Benson and Goodies Music CEO join Ghana Music Awards UK Academy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stephanie Benson is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter Stephanie Benson is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter

International Music Icon, Stephanie Benson and renowned Music producer, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo popularly known as Goodies have been added to the Academy of the Ghana Music Awards UK for the year 2021.

Prior to this, the awards scheme unveiled a nine-member team to assist the Board to select nominees and winners for the awards.

With the addition of Stephanie Benson and Goodies the Academy now constitutes an 11 member team.

It is however not clear if the scheme intends to add more personalities to the team with just a few days to the close of nominations.

The changes and addition of new members to the Academy are aimed at heightening the credibility of the Awards with high expectations of due diligence from the Board and Academy.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment