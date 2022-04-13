Stefflon Don stuns in ‘body hugging’ Ankara outfit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

British-Jamaican rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen, popularly known as ‘Stefflon Don’ has switched things up from her ‘everyday western outfit’ to a laced Ankara gown.



The 30-year-old British singer who dazzled as a wedding guest during her visit to Accra was captured in a green and brown local print outfit with the upper laced with pearls.



She rocked the two-tier mermaid-styled gown with a scarf and a green glittering purse to match.



Unclear whose wedding she attended, the ‘hurting me’ crooner rocked the outfit with a pair of diamond-studded earrings and bracelets.



Stefflon gained popularity in Ghana after her constant vacations as well as her plans to establish an ultra-modern IT school in the country.



Until this year 2022, the British-based musician was in an amorous relationship with Nigerian afrobeats singer, Burna Boy.



