Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stefflon Don stuns in ‘body hugging’ Ankara outfit

British-Jamaican rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen, popularly known as ‘Stefflon Don’ has switched things up from her ‘everyday western outfit’ to a laced Ankara gown.

The 30-year-old British singer who dazzled as a wedding guest during her visit to Accra was captured in a green and brown local print outfit with the upper laced with pearls.

She rocked the two-tier mermaid-styled gown with a scarf and a green glittering purse to match.

Unclear whose wedding she attended, the ‘hurting me’ crooner rocked the outfit with a pair of diamond-studded earrings and bracelets.

Stefflon gained popularity in Ghana after her constant vacations as well as her plans to establish an ultra-modern IT school in the country.

Until this year 2022, the British-based musician was in an amorous relationship with Nigerian afrobeats singer, Burna Boy.

