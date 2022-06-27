Stealing from the public is like stealing from a blind and lame beggar - KKD

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: Maame Adjoa Cann

King Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, a senior Ghanaian broadcaster, has predicted the doom that awaits politicians who steal from the national coffers.



Politics in Africa, especially in Ghana, have been tagged with corruption and all manner of bribery.



While not all politicians are corrupt, most of them have been caught in an inexplainable situation when it comes to financial decisions they take for their country.



Touching on the topic of corruption among politicians, King KKD advised politicians to stop stealing from the public purse or risk suffering an incurable disease before their death.



He said “stealing from the public purse(as a politician) is like stealing from a blind and lame man who cannot defend himself. You will take the money and run but you will payback 10 times what you stole. You will use that money to heal serious sicknesses before you die”, KKD said.



The renowned broadcaster said the above was an advice his father gave him and he is passing it on to every politician in Ghana and Africa at large.