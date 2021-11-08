'Stay strong, all my Gs in prison' - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been vocal about the struggles faced by inmates after spending a week at the Ankaful Prison.



The singer, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has released two songs following his release from prison over the publication of fake news that created fear and panic.



It would be recalled that the artiste was arrested by the Ghana Police Service and arranged before a court for staging a fake gun attack on October 18, 2021. His move followed a prophecy by Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, also known as, 'Jesus Ahoufe' that the popular dancehall singer was going to be shot by unknown gunmen on a said date.



He was directed by Jesus Ahoufe to pray against the evil plot which was revealed to him through a prophecy.



The singer was granted a bail of GH¢100,000 by an Accra Circuit Court after spending a week in jail.



The SM boss who now calls himself "The ghetto youth pillar" has promised to campaign against false prophecies in Ghana.



In a recent post sighted by GhanaWeb, Shatta Wale who has released 'Jail Man' and 'Sacrifice' to share his ordeal in prison has sent a heartwarming message to inmates at Ankaful Prison. "Stay strong -all my G’s in Prison #Freedom is a must #Ankaful #GazaFreedom @vybzkartel," the post read.













