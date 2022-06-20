'Stay humble' - TikToker Asantewaa slammed for discrediting Ghanaian musicians

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Some music lovers have rebuked social media influencer and TikTok star, Asantewaa for stating emphatically that she and her colleagues are the ones who make songs of artistes go viral and not by any means of their craft. Without them, no artiste can record a hit song, Asantewaa asserted.



"I have always maintained that it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. When you make that song, it is not about your craft, you need to get us on board before it can blow. If not, you will be the only person singing the song... We make the song trend," she noted on United Showbiz on June 18.



Also, Wesley Kesse who was on the show seconded the claim made by Asantewaa. He bragged that they are now the "board of directors" at the helm of music promotion. Other TikTokers including Jackie, Hajia Bintu, Felicia Osei, and Akua nodded in agreement with their colleague on the show which was hosted by actress Vicky Zugah.



Their statements, especially the one made by Asantewaa, did not go down well with a majority of social media users who have rebuked her for rubbishing the hard work and talent of musicians who work around the clock to produce songs for their fans.



Others who have called out the TikTok star also debunked claims that they hold the keys to making a song trend. According to them, fans and the entire industry are the ones projecting artistes and promoting Ghanaian music.



