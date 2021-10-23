Stay calm, Shatta Wale is in high spirit at Ankaful Prison - Shatta Wale's Mgt to fans

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 October 2021

•Shatta Wale was alleged to have been shot on October 18



• The news by his PA was, however, fake



• Shatta Wale and his accomplices have been remanded to prison custody





Shatta Wale and some members of his team have been remanded into prison custody for a week over the publication of false news.



On Monday, October 18, 2021, Nana Dope, the Personal Assistant to the dancehall artiste alleged that he had been shot by gunmen.



The news generated public interest and despite being labelled as a prank later by the artiste, many have described the move as sensitive.



In a statement available to GhanaWeb, the Management of Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, have called for calm among the public; adding that he is in good health from the Ankaful Prison in the Central Region.



"We wish to assure everyone that the African Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and the other members of the team on remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison are in high spirit and doing well. We humbly urge everyone to stay calm and safe," parts of the statement read.



Celebrities and fans who are unhappy about the development have taken to social media to demand his release.



The hashtag '#FreeShattaWale' has topped trends from Tuesday, October 19.



