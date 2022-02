General News of Friday, 19 May 1995

A German businessman, MR Leopold Schimun has presented equipment for the use of the disabled to the Ridge Hospital.



The equipment, valued at C4 million include a walking aid for children with weak limbs, four clutches, four walking sticks and a dry flotation mattress which helps to prevent bed sores.



The equipment were received by Dr. A. W. D. Laryea, Specialist in charge of the Hospital who thanked Mr Schimun for the equipment.