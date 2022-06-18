Stars whose marriages were shredded by controversies

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

News of celebrity break-ups and divorces over the years has ceased to become surprising. This is because day in and day out, we hear of celebrities’ break-up stories.



In some cases, the reason for their separation is that the non-celebrity partner cannot keep up with the publicity and hype associated with being with a public figure. In some situations too, the power imbalance in the relationship leads to a separation, as well as the need to prove that one is more significant and popular, mostly in cases where a celebrity dates a colleague celebrity.



However, there are a few celebrities whose relationships were brought to a sudden end by controversies such as alleged infidelity, disloyalty and many others.



From Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite to Agya Koo and Victoria Adomako, we look at the stories of celebrities whose marriages were ended by controversies.



Xandy Kamel and King Kaninja



Kumawood actress and television presenter, Xandy Kamel got married to King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM. The duo got married on Thursday, May 14, 2020. However, a few weeks after their marriage, Xandy Kamel announced she is no longer the wife of the sports journalist.



In an interview with famous blogger, Zion Felix, the actress explained that she separated from her husband over infidelity.







Victoria Adomako and Agya Koo



In 2012, Agya Koo made headlines for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife, Victoria Adomako.



The case was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOCCSU) of the Ghana Police Service and briefly, after the issue was solved, the couple divorced.









Lawrence Abrokwa and Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwa’s divorce was one of the most terrible and scandalous in Ghanaian celebrity divorce history.



After almost a year, Lawrence found Afia Schwarzenegger in bed with another man, captured their nude bodies on a video, and posted it for all to see.



But Afia rebutted saying the marriage was dissolved hence had the right to have sex with whoever she chooses.



