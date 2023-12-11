Stars in Worship 2023: A night of spiritual elevation as Kofi Sarpong, Oware Jnr, Akwaboah, others perform

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

The 2023 edition of the Stars in Worship concert held at the House of Miracle Ministries auditorium in Accra on Saturday, December 9, was a night filled with excitement, spirituality, and soul-stirring performances.



The gathering of believers created a unique atmosphere, as both performers and worshippers alike came together to celebrate and experience a night of pure worship and praise.



The lineup of performers featured a diverse array of stars, ranging from veteran gospel artists to a new crop of musicians - both secular and gospel, each contributing their unique talents to the night of worship.



With performances from Ps Joe Beecham, Oware Jnr, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Great Ampong, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Akwaboah Jnr, Ps Kofy, Sax Borsah, Emefa Ida, Ps Bendoxa, Ps Nana Ama, among others, the stage became a platform for the convergence of voices, instruments, and hearts, all united in the common purpose of praising and worshipping.



Ps Joe Beecham, Ps Nana Ama, Sax Borsah, and others took the audience on a spiritual journey through their worship medleys, creating an ambiance of reverence and awe. The performances of Oware Jnr, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and others got the atmosphere charged as the audience danced their hearts out.



Speaking to the media, Prophet Sampson Amoateng expressed his gratitude for the successful culmination of Stars in Worship 2023, emphasizing the power of music in connecting people across generations and backgrounds.



In a heartwarming twist at this year's Stars in Worship concert, Prophet Amoateng, known for his generous gestures, took a departure from the tradition of gifting celebrities cars. Instead, he chose to honor the late Akwaboah Senior by launching a foundation in his name, accompanied by a seed fund of 5,000 cedis.



Expressing the divine inspiration behind this act, the clergy shared, "While I was in prayer, God impressed upon my spirit to honor this man, Akwaboah Senior."



Musician Akwaboah Junior, representing his late father, received the foundation's seed money. He reflected on his father's legacy, spanning the days of Amakye Dede, Omane Acheampong, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, and others.



"My heart is now at peace. God bless you, Prophet, for honoring my father even in his passing," Akwaboa Jnr. remarked.



Personalities at the event included Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram; and Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, former Attorney General of Ghana.



