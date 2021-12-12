Stacy Amoateng wins Women Empowerment Award at GhanaWeb Excellence Award

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned media personality Stacy Amoateng on Saturday, December 11, 2021, received the Women Empowerment Award at the first-ever GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



The category which was aimed at recognizing a Ghanaian woman who has shown resolve in raising the status of women in Ghana through education, awareness, literacy, training or the improvement of women's social, economic and political status for at least, the past three years, had Gifty Anti, Dr. Joyce Aryee, Larisa Akrofie, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann and Stacy Amoateng as nominees.



At a colourful ceremony at the Accra City Hotel, Stacy Amoateng made history by winning the award, adding up to the numerous laurels she has received this year.



For years, the CEO of Platinum Networks, who now doubles as an Executive Director at Angel Broadcasting Network has through her ‘Restoration With Stacy’ show and the Restoration With Stacy Foundation impacted lives.



The TV show which has earned several honours, including the TV Developmental Show of the Year award at the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, has focused on a wide range of issues such as education, health, women and children empowerment.



Aside from the aforementioned, Stacy Amoateng’s personality has been a source of inspiration to many women as they aspire to reach higher heights despite the challenges they may be faced with.



About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



