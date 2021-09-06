Stacy Amoateng nominated in 5 categories at RTP Awards 2021

Entertainment of Monday, 6 September 2021

Television show host Stacy Amoateng is looking forward to defending her RTP Personality of the Year title and making it triple, having won the topmost category of the Radio and Television Personality Awards in the 2017/2018 and 2019/2021 editions.



The multiple award-winning presenter has earned a nomination in the Personality of the Year category in the 2020/2021 edition of the prestigious award scheme.



Stacy Amoateng who is the host of ‘Restoration With Stacy’ has been named in four other categories - RTP Female Presenter of the Year, RTP TV Developmental Show Host of the Year, RTP Developmental Show of the Year, and RTP Program of the Year.



Aside from winning the coveted category last year, Stacy Amoateng also won the Development Show Host of the Year for her Emklan Media-produced show which aims to “bring laughter to people who are downhearted and to give viewers a reason to put the past behind them and live a fruitful life with no regrets.”



Considering her output in the year under review, Stacy Amoateng anticipates victory.



“Looking forward to us turning the nominations into wins. Thanks to everyone for your constant support... Let's make it happen, family", she said in a social media post.



The Radio and Television Personality Awards, which is in its eleventh year, recognizes outstanding media personalities and media houses whose works show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



