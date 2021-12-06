Stacy Amoateng listed among 100 Most Influential Change Makers in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Humanitarian Awards Global has released its 100 Most Influential Change Makers in Ghana for the 2020/2021-year period with Stacy Amoateng making the list.



The celebrated media personality has for years distinguished herself in the media space and inspired many individuals in diverse ways.



Aside from being the host of ‘Restoration With Stacy’, a television show that profiles personalities and offers a platform for people to share their touching stories with the aim of encouraging others to forge ahead despite the challenges they may be facing, Stacy has through her foundation rescued some less privileged persons.



The Humanitarian Awards Global through the “Celebrating Unsung Heroes Project”, hence named her and 99 others, including diplomats, board chairs, CEOs, scholars, chancellors, politicians, and philanthropists for influencing society positively.



“Through this project, we are presented with another opportunity not only to celebrate changemakers but showcase the individual and collective works of people who are earnestly inspiring the next generation of leaders in and beyond”, said organisers.



“For the maiden publication, the selection criteria included humanitarian impacts, consistency, excellence in leadership & performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge and the ability to challenge the status quo.”







