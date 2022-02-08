Stacy Amoateng and Roselyn Ngissah celebrate birthdays

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

February 8, marks the birthday of two strong women in the entertainment industry, Stacey Amoateng and Roselyn Ngissah.



In social media posts shared by the celebrities, Stacey Amoateng and Roselyn Ngissah dressed beautifully in emerald green dresses with some style and fashionable touch on their pieces.



Stacey Amoateng took to her Instagram to appreciate God for marking another year and in her caption, mentioned that she had lost count of her blessings.



“HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY TO ME. Dear Lord, I lose count of my blessings because there are uncountable. I remain in awe at your generosity and love upon me. As I welcome this new age and bid the old one bye, I pray for good health and long life to push the assignment of my destiny.



“I pray for wisdom to help me deal with the disappointments of life. I pray tolerance to deal with people who don’t show the same love and affection. I pray wealth to be able to help as many people in need. I pray you fill me up with love even where there is hate. Happy birthday to me,” she said.



Roselyn Ngissah, on the other hand, stunned in her pictures while dressed in a transparent emerald green dress, hair styled to the back and making visible her beautiful smile.



In a post she shared on Instagram to announce her birthday, she wished herself a happy birthday with this caption “Happy birthday to you ROSELYN NGISSAH.”



